Suspected bandits reportedly abduct 12 police officers in Nigeria

Suspected bandits had kidnapped 12 police officers on a special assignment in Nigeria’s North-West.
The BBC reports that the officers were abducted along the Katsina-Zamfara highway about 10 days ago.
The victims, who were in the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) cadre, were heading to Zamfara from Borno State when the hoodlums struck.
However, the police authority has not confirmed the incident.
