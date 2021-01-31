Suspected female kidnapper arrested in Ekiti while attempting to abduct three school children

A suspected female kidnapper who attempted to abduct three school children in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State, has been arrested by the police in the state.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sunday Abutu, in a statement on Saturday, the suspect identified as Tawa Kazeem, was arrested on Friday while attempting to kidnap the children by asking them to assist her in carrying her bag containing some items to an unknown destination, after using a substance to hypnotize them.

In the statement, Abutu said:

“On the day of the incident, some residents around INEC Office, Bank Road, Ado-Ekiti, at about 1420hrs, raised an alarm, that a strange woman, identified as Mrs Tawa Kazeem, attempted to abduct three school children along Bank Road, Ado-Ekiti.

“Upon the receipt of the information from a good Samaritan, a team of joint patrol comprising the Police, Army and other security agencies put in place by the Executive Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, was dispatched to the scene immediately and was able to rescue the children and apprehended the suspect.

“The children narrated that the woman pleaded with them to help her carry her bag containing some items to an unknown destination.

“The children said they refused initially but after a few moment of conversing with the woman, they became unconscious and started following the woman with her bag.

“It took the quick intervention of some mechanics around who noticed their suspicious movement to stop them.

“When asked about the children, she claimed that the children belonged to her. But the scenario changed when the children countered her that she was not their mother.

“During interrogation by the personnel of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the woman could not satisfactorily state her mission and reason for trying to lead the school children to an unknown destination.

“Items recovered from the suspect include charm, soft drinks, oranges, drugs, adult/children slippers, fresh banana, maggi, garri, clothes, INEC jackets, among others.

“Investigation is ongoing and the suspect would be charged to court once concluded.”

