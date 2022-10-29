Terror alert: Ex- diplomats demand sack of NSA, service chiefs

A group of former Nigerian diplomats, the Forum of Retired Diplomats in Nigeria, has reacted to the alarm raised by the United States, and the United Kingdom over an impending terror attacks in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The US Embassy in Nigeria had last weekend alerted Americans living in the country on possible terror attacks on Abuja.

The UK, Ireland, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, and Finland had also raised a similar alarm.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday assured Nigerians of his administration’s determination to keep the country safe and peaceful.

However, in a statement issued on Saturday by its National Coordinator, Ibrahim Kazaure, the group accused Buhari of handling the issue with kid gloves.

They insisted that the country’s security architecture had collapsed and in dire need of reboot

The former diplomats, therefore, asked the President to sack all the security chiefs, and rejig the security architecture.

The statement read: “As diplomats who had served our country meritoriously within and outside our foreign missions at different times in history, we wish to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to take the alert of the possible terror attack on Nigeria seriously that we have seen from him so far.

“We have watched with keen interest the posture of the federal government since the alert by the United States Government, we wish to state that given our passion for our dear country, we are visibly worried about the posture of the federal administration toward the development

“Watching from the vantage position given where we had variously worked before retirement, we humbly appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of national interest, sack the National Adviser, Monguno and the security chiefs.

“This should be immediately followed by a sweeping reform in the security sector through the restructuring of the entire security architecture. This becomes necessary given that the security network in the country has collapsed.”

