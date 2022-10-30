Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday October 30th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. We followed due process, CBN replies Finance Minister on redesign of Naira notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has responded to remarks by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed that her office is unaware of plans to redesign some naira notes.Read more

2. ‘Aso Rock not a retirement home,’ Obi aims subtle dig at Atiku, Tinubu during flag-off of LP presidential campaign

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday, cautioned Nigerians against voting for corrupt politicians in the 2023 elections.Read more

3. Fitch subsidiary predicts Tinubu’s victory in 2023 election

The Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research, a subsidiary of global rating organization, Fitch Ratings, has predicted the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 election.Read more

4. PDP youth leader, Suleiman, tags Tinubu a ‘regional dictator,’ rules out victory in 2023

The National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Suleiman, on Saturday, described the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a “regional dictator.”Read more

5. 2023: Aisha Yesufu vows to hold Peter Obi accountable to Nigerians

The co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu, on Saturday vowed to hold the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, accountable if he wins the 2023 presidential election.Read more

6. NGX: Investors trade stocks worth N14.2bn as Honeywell, Unilever top losers’ chart

Investors at the Nigerian capital market traded 598.817 million shares worth N14.234 billion in 15,859 deals this week.Read more

7. Unity Bank declares N2.2bn profit in Q3/2022, grows gross earnings by 17%

Retail lender, Unity Bank Plc has declared a N2.2 billion profit for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, with 17% growth in gross earnings to N42.2 billion for the same period, as against N36.2 billion in the corresponding period of 2021. The increase can be attributed to new products that are focused on deep penetration and driving volume in the retail market space.Read more

8. Police officer killed, varsity don abducted by gunmen in Oyo

One police officer was killed and another injured during a clash with suspected kidnappers along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday.Read more

9. Hoodlums ‘looking for stolen bike’ burn down 10 houses in Kano

Hoodlums have stormed Dan Jamfari Community, Barbaji village, in Rogo Local Government Area of Kano State and burnt down 10 houses.Read more

10. EPL: Liverpool stunned by Leeds, Chelsea lose at Brighton, Man City go top

A late winner by Crysencio Summerville helped Leeds United stun Liverpool in a Premier League game at Anfield on Saturday.Read more

