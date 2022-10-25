The entire financial system is opaque, LP’s guber candidate, Rhodes-Vivour, slams Lagos govt

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party (LP) candidate for governor in Lagos State, on Monday, criticized the state’s finance system, describing it as opaque.

Mr. Rhodes-Vivour claimed during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today that the state’s officials were not held accountable for how tax dollars are spent.

In the elections scheduled for 2023, Mr. Rhodes-Vivour is anticipated to compete against incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APc) and Olajide Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The entire financial system is opaque,” Mr Rhodes-Vivour said on Monday.

“You have systems where there is complete shams and frauds from the dredging of our waterways . . . we are in Isheri now, the place is already starting to get flooded; Ogun River is already flooding this place. Embankments and proper dredging could have been done.

“You will find that in the budgets, monies would have been allocated for these things, and you will find that it is allocated at three times the price that will actually get the work done. But these things are not done.

“And the people cannot even attack the finances of the state, because it is not opaque and it is not transparent. And in a state that generates so much money from its people and takes so much pride in the revenue that it generates, there must be social contract and accountability. And that is currently lacking in Lagos state.”

