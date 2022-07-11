‘They poisoned themselves’, Melaye mocks APC over Muslim-Muslim ticket

Controversial member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dino Melaye, on Monday lampooned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for settling for a Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of 2023 general elections.

The ex-lawmaker said the ruling party poisoned itself with that decision.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the standard bearer of APC, yesterday made public the nomination of former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate.

During a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina State, the former Governor of Lagos State reiterated the reason for his resolve, stressing that he picked Shettima on the basis of his ability and competence.

He added that the ruling party would come victorious in 2023 general elections to continue the work started by the incumbent president.

Read also:‘Only people with arthritis of the brain will vote APC again’ —Dino Melaye

However, this development has resulted into heated debates among Nigerians with some challenging the decision and others commending it.

Reacting to the development in a short video posted on his verified Twitter handle, the former Kogi senator berated the chances of the ruling party in 2023.

He added that APC had dug its grave with its lack of consideration for religious plurality in Nigeria.

He said: “There is problem with APC Muslim-Muslim ticket. Why shouldn’t we be happy when the ruling party poisoned itself? The ruling party is scattered. They don’t get it right anymore.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now