Third Mainland Bridge: LASTMA warns against impediments on alternative routes

The General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Olajide Oduyoye, on Saturday, warned against impediments by truck drivers on alternative routes following the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge.

Oduyoye gave the warning while giving an update on the traffic situation in Lagos on the first day of the partial closure of the bridge.

The Third Mainland Bridge was partially closed for repairs on Friday.

The repair works will last six months.

The LASTMA chief said that trucks enroute Apapa ports parked on Ijora-Olopa and Costain area of the state, thus impeding motorists connecting the Eko and Carter bridges.

He said: “The issues at the moment are trailers parked along the Ijora Olopa-Costain axis. This is a major link between Carter Bridge and Eko.

“It is imperative those trucks are not parked there.

“When you now have two trailers breaking down close to each other, it gets worse.

“Our officers are on ground to manage the traffic as much as they can within the circumstances.”

