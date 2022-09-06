Tinubu donates N50m to Jigawa flood victims

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday donated the sum of N50 million to flood victims in Jigawa State.

Tinubu who announced the donation during his condolence visit to the Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru, called for national prayers to end flood disasters in the country.

He said: “Even though I have offered my prayers to the victims through your governor, I felt coming in person to commiserate with you is important.”

The former Lagos State, who was accompanied on the trip to Jigawa by the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong and APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, said he was in the state to commiserate with the government and the people over the devastating floods.

Also in the delegation were APC National Women Leader, Betta Edu and ex-chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu.



READ ALSO: Death toll in Jigawa flood hits 56

In his remark, Governor Badaru thanked the APC candidate for bringing succour to the flood victims.

He said: “Tinubu had earlier called and commiserated with me when the first flood was recorded in Kafin-Hausa. He called again when it happened in Hadejia, Gumel and Malammadori.

“Also, two weeks ago, when a similar incident occurred in Birnin-kudu, Gwaram and Dutse, precisely Karnaya, Tinubu called again.

“And today, he decided to come in person despite his tight commitments to commiserate with our people over the recent tragic incidents of the flood.”

