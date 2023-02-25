Tinubu, Osinbajo win polling units

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have both won their polling units for their party.

APC won in Osinbajo’s polling unit – Ojurege ward 1, polling unit 14 in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun state scoring 33 votes.

Peter Obi of the Labour party polled 9 votes, while Abubakar Atiku of Peoples Democratic Party polled 7 votes.

Tinubu also won his polling Unit with 33 votes. Labour scored 8 votes while Peoples Democratic Party PDP and Young People’s Party, scored 1 each in the presidential poll.

