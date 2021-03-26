Toke Makinwa says men should be shamed alone when they m3ss up, not their partners | Ripples Nigeria

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has stated in a social media post that should men bare brunts of their actions alone.

In her Twitter post on Thursday evening, the on-Air personality stated that women should not be blamed for the poor decisions taken by their partners.

Toke’s post is coming amid reports that American relationship expert, Derrick Jaxn cheated on his wife, Da’Naia Jackson.

Although she never openly spoke about Derrick’s alleged extramarital affairs, Toke Makinwa in her post stated that adults should bare the brunts of their actions.

Read also: Charity begins at home, Toke Makinwa tells Nigerians supporting Meghan Markle

Here is what she tweeted;

“I know we all love a good hot, pipping, steaming tea but can we try to cultivate the habit of not bashing women for the wrongs of their partners, if a woman gets cheated on by her husband/partner resist the urge to blame her for his wrong doing and no, it’s no reflection on her.

Stop saying “men will disgrace you”, that is alluding and accepting shame for another’s crime. Instead say “men will disgrace themselves”.

Adults should carry their cross without the distribution of shame, the woman was not in the mix, leave her out of the insults.”

Join the conversation

Opinions