Tonto Dikeh, Kpokpogri fight dirty on social media
Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh and her former partner Prince Kpokpogri have taken to the social media platform, Instagram to rekindle their feud.
The actress had earlier called the self-acclaimed activist a ‘public property’.
While responding to the movie star’s post, Kpokpogri said even though he isn’t known for drama, he wasn’t scared of getting messy.
“As much as I don’t like trouble, I don’t shy away when I see one.
Community p*nis you said?
Fine!
Read also: Prince Kpokpogri retrieves SUV from former partner, Tonto Dikeh
But for every husband you’ve slept with, every boyfriend you’ve snatched and the dirty life you’ve lived, you need to make peace with God and free yourself from this obvious depression, Ashawo,” he wrote.
In a swift response, Dikeh called the activist several names including dragging his mother.
“Oga Kpo kpo from morning till night, Abeg between me and you who is the Prostitute? Name the names of the husbands I have snatched or boyfriends, name a place any blog joined me together with anyone’s husband.
Oo I call you a COMMUNITY PUBLIC D*CK BECAUSE THAT’S WHO YOU!!” she wrote.
“Plus your mother is A.
“From A mother to a mother.
“With Love, you obviously can’t take half the shit you have done to me.
“So don’t cry when I feel the need to start.
“A street Dog is a street Dog 🐕”
It would be recalled that the movie star’s last relationship with activist Kpokpogri ended in a very messy manner.
