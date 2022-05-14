Tonto Dikeh shades ex-partner, Kpokpogri, over demolition of his Abuja house

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has subtly shaded her former partner, Prince Kpokpogri on social media after his house in Abuja was demolished.

Kpokpogri during the early hours of today, Saturday, May 14 revealed via his social media platform that the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) destroyed his mansion.

Read also :Prince Kpokpogri, Tonto Dikeh’s ex-partner, weeps over demolition of his Abuja home

Reacting to the recent development, Tonto Dikeh shared a post about ‘messing with the wrong woman’ on her Instastories.

Her post reads:

“When you mess with the wrong woman, you get all you deserve… #GoesBackToSleep”, she posted.

Tonto Dikeh dated Kpokpogri briefly in 2021 before they went their separate ways following a messy breakup.

