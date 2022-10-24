News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday October 24th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. ‘I won’t be a part-time president shuttling between Nigeria and Dubai,’ Tinubu aims another jibe at Atiku
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Sunday promised his total commitment to the service of Nigerians if elected the country’s president in 2023.Read more
2. PDP BoT’s push for Ayu’s resignation till after 2023 elections politically senseless — Bode George
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, on Sunday, condemned the decision of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) to push forward the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, till after the 2023 general elections.Read more
3. Christian group backs APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket
A Christian group under the aegies of Christian Ministries Welfare Initiative (CMWI), has thrown its weight behind the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presented for the 2023 presidential election, saying the combination of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima was the best to rule the country.Read more
4. Dele Momodu accuses Tinubu of repackaging Abiola’s 1993 document
The Director of Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, has described as fake the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.Read more
5. Court stops EFCC from tampering with Bauchi govt’s property
Justice Rabi Talatu Umar of the Bauchi High Court has restrained the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from tempering with property of the state government.Read more
6. US alerts nationals on possible terror attacks in Nigeria’s capital
The United States has alerted its nationals living in Nigeria about planned terror attacks in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).Read more
7. Every community in Bayelsa now an IDP camp for flood victims – Gov Diri
The Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Duoye Diri, on Sunday expressed concern over the devastation caused by flooding across the country.Read more
8. Customs dismisses allegations of sabotage during auction of seized cars, others
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has dismissed allegations that the sale of overdue cargoes in its custody was compromised.Read more
9. Bandits reportedly kill two, abduct 3 in Katsina
Bandits reportedly killed two people and abducted three others in Katsina State on Sunday.Read more
10. Lewandowski scores as Barcelona thrash Bilbao to keep pressure on Real
As Barcelona hammered Athletic Bilbao, Robert Lewandowski scored his 12th goal in 11 La Liga games, keeping Barcelona three points behind league-leading Real Madrid.Read more
