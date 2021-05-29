Troops kill ten Boko Haram terrorists in Borno | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Troops kill ten Boko Haram terrorists in Borno
The Nigerian Army has disclosed that troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed 10 Boko Haram terrorists while trying to attack Rann, the headquarters of Kala Balge Council Area of Borno State.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, in a statement, said the terrorists were repelled by the troops while attempting to infiltrate the entrance to the city.
The statement read, “Barely hours into the tenure of the Chief of Army Staff Gen Faruk Yahaya, Boko Haram terrorists attempted an audacious attack on troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Rann the Headquarters of Kala Balge LGA of Borno State.
Read also: Soldiers kill Boko Haram insurgents during attack on Adamawa community
“The terrorists came in their numbers mounted on gun trucks and attempted to infiltrate the main entrance to the town.
“The highly spirited troops were right on hand to counter the move and inflicted a humiliating defeat on the terrorists who abandoned their evil mission and took to their heels.
“The troops chased the retreating terrorist and ensured there was no further threat to the town and its residents.”
Yerima noted that the troops successfully destroyed one of the gun trucks and recovered multiple weapons including one anti-aircraft gun, two machine guns, and eight AK-47 rifles, and neutralised ten terrorists in the process.
By Victor Uzoho…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...