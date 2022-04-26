Troops kill two suspected IPOB members, arrest 4 others in Imo

Troops of 34 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, have neutralised killed two suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Imo.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said four other members of the proscribed group were also arrested by the troops.

He said the gunmen were killed in a gun duel with troops along Orlu – Orsu road on Monday.

“Nwachukwu said: “The troops came in contact with elements of IPOB/ESN while on routine patrol around the general area of Aluminium Company and All Saints Church.

“The criminal elements opened fire and launched grenade attack on the troops on sighting the patrol team.

“The vigilant troops responded with superior firepower neutralising two of the criminal elements, compelling others to flee in disarray.

“In a hot pursuit that followed the encounter, troops arrested four of the fleeing gunmen and recovered one AK 47 rifle, two magazines, one police grenade launcher, two Baofeng communication radios, five mobile phones, one IPOB Beret, two motorcycles, four SIM cards, five wallets containing different ID cards, charms and the sum of N60,400 cash.”

