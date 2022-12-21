Troops raid alleged IPOB camps in Ebonyi, Enugu, recover ammunition

Troops of 82 Division, Nigerian Army have raided the alleged camps of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its arm wing, Eastern Security Network in Ebonyi and Enugu State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The raid, according to him, was carried out in collaboration with the Nigerian Air Force, Nigeria Police Force, and Department of State Services (DSS) under Exercise Golden Dawn II.

He said troops on Monday raided an IPOB/ESN camp located at Amagu village Nkalaha community, Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi, and killed some suspected members of the group while others fled to different directions.

The spokesman revealed that the troops recovered some cache of arms ammunition and explosive devices in the operation.

The statement read: “Weapons recovered are 102 rounds of 7.62mm special, two Pump Action guns, five locally made rifles, 1 roll of Detonator 27, quantity 24 Detonators, 33 electrical cables, quantity 12 of type 36 Hand Grenades and 12 bags of substances suspected to be Marijuana.

Read also:Troops kill bandits, destroy 3 camps in Kaduna raid

“Other items recovered include, three motorcycles, two generators, one water pumping machine, military woodland camouflage, and a police uniform.

“In another encounter at Agubeji community in Enugu State, the troops apprehended one Martins Abogwu for conniving with IPOB/ESN elements to unleash attacks on innocent citizens.

“The suspect who claimed to be the Chief Security Officer of the community had been assisting the troops in investigations.

“He has led troops to IPOB/ESN camp where a shallow grave containing two decomposing bodies was uncovered.

“One of the corpses has been identified as a member of the local vigilante who was kidnapped about a month ago.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now