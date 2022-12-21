Windows smashed as gunmen attack another INEC office in Imo

Gunmen on Tuesday attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Isi local government area of Imo State.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday, said the hoodlums smashed eight windows and removed burglary proofs.

The attack was the fourth in the last two months.

Gunmen had previously attacked the commission’s offices in Orlu and Oru West LGAs.

At least three persons were confirmed dead in the December 12 attack on INEC headquarters in Owerri, the state capital.

The statement read: “The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Imo State, Professor Sylvia Agu, has reported that our office in Isu Local Government Area office was attacked and vandalised. The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, 20th December 2022.

“Eight windows were smashed, and burglary proofs removed. Fortunately, the attackers could not access the building. Movable and immovable equipment as well as other materials were not removed or vandalised.

“However, as a precautionary measure, critical materials such as ballot boxes and voting cubicles have been evacuated to another INEC facility for safekeeping.

“Similarly, all uncollected PVCs have been secured while security will be deployed to ensure the continuous collection of the cards by registered voters in the same premises.

“The incident has been reported to the Police and other security agencies for necessary action.

“This is the fourth attack on INEC facilities in Imo State in less than three weeks following previous attacks on Orlu and Oru West Local Government Areas and the State Headquarters in Owerri.”

