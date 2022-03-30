News
TUC mourns Secretary, state chairman killed in Abuja-Kaduna train attack
The Trade Union Congress (TUC) is in a somber mood following the death of its Secretary-General, Musa-Lawal Ozigi, who was one of those confirmed killed by terrorists who attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday.
A statement issued on Tuesday by the TUC President, Quadri Olaleye, also confirmed the death of the Kwara State Chairman of the TUC, Akin Akinsola in the same unfortunate attack.
“Comrade Ozigi served in the capacity of General Secretary, Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association (CCESSA), an affiliate of TUC for almost two decades before he joined the Congress in 2012,” the statement reads.
“Comrade Akinsola was a staff of Dangote Flour Mill under OLAM. They were both seasoned Trade Unionists.
“As it stands, nowhere is safe now – we can not travel by air, road is not safe and neither is the rail. Is Nigeria a failed state? It is unfortunate.
“The Congress condoles with the families and friends of our comrades and the good people of Kogi State for this irreparable loss.”
