Two dead, 35 cars burnt as tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A tanker driver and his conductor have been reportedly burnt to death on Saturday as a fuel-laden tanker exploded at the Kara end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It was learnt that the accident, occurred in the early hours of Saturday

The incident was confirmed by the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE) Corps spokesperson, Babatunde Akinbiyi while speaking to newsmen in Abeokuta.

According to him, the accident was after Kara Bridge, around World Oil axis, outbound Lagos, along the Lagos-Ibadan highway and over 35 vehicles including those parked on the highway were burnt down.

Akinbiyi disclosed that the tanker was loaded with diesel, adding that concerned authorities are on top of the situation.

“Our men are still on a rescue mission, the tanker was loaded with diesel, maybe the driver was on excessive speeding or sleeping while driving, along the line, the tanker fell on his side and it started spilling its content.

“About 35 vehicles were burnt particularly those parked by the sides of the road, the driver and the motor boy died. We cannot say anything about other casualties now, I will keep you posted,” he said.

Akinbiyi further disclosed that the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of Olamide Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.

He however, in a traffic advisory, urged motorists to seek alternative routes at the moment.

“In view of the multiple fatal accident, motorists are implored to please avoid the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway presently and seek alternative routes, while TRACE, FRSC, POLICE and the FIRE SERVICE, intensifies rescue operations to resolve the traffic conflict,” he added.

He listed the alternative routes as: Ota-Ifo-Abeokuta-Sagamu Interchange-Ijebu/Ode-Benin/Ore Expressway; VI-Leeki-Epe-Ijebu/Ode-Benin/Ode Expressway and Ikorodu-Itoikin-Ijebu/Ode-Benin/Ore Expressway

