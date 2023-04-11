UCL Q’final: Man City thrash Bayern in first leg as Inter win at Benfica

Manchester City are one foot into the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League after they thrashed Bayern Munich 3-0 in the first leg of their Quarterfinal tie on Tuesday night.

In a terrific night for the Pep Guardiola side, Rodri curled in a stunning opener in the 27th minute, before Bernardo Silva headed in a second in the 70th minute.

Already in control of the tie, City kept pushing forward and the press paid off when Erling Haaland netted the third goal to seal an incredible victory.

Elsewhere, Benfica were beaten 2-0 at home by Inter Milan.

More to follow…

