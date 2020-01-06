Umahi still with us —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday dismissed reports that Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as mischievous and self-serving.

The Chairman of PDP in Ebonyi State, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, said in a statement Abakaliki that Umahi was still a bonafide member of the party.

The governor had reportedly told journalists at different fora that he belonged to both parties.

Nwebonyi said the governor did not involve himself in anti-party activities.

The PDP chairman said: “The story is a blatant falsehood aimed at tarnishing the image of the governor and as well derailing him from his focus.”

According to him, Umahi is focused on developing Ebonyi State and completing the numerous gigantic projects the government is handling.

“It is mischievous to twist comments made by the leader in order to curry favour and deceive the general public.

“The governor has severally admonished politicians to be 100 percent dedicated to whichever political party they belonged to. He had said that if he is in APC, he would be 100 percent there and not playing double standard or jumping here and there every time.

“There is however no way he could turn back to say that he is in APC when he advises PDP members not to romance with the APC. He has severally threatened severe consequences for those who are caught in anti-party activities. Such a person cannot turn overnight to do that what he cautions others against.”

