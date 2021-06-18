International
UN chief, Guterres re-elected for second term
The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres has been re-elected for a second term as head of the global body.
Guterres, whose first five-year term began on January 1, 2017 and ends on December 31, 2021, was the sole candidate from the UN’s top job.
He was nominated by his country, Portugal, and appointed by acclamation of the General Assembly, following prior endorsement by the UN Security Council for a second term that will run from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2026.
Guteress, who took the oath of office in the General Assembly Hall, UN headquarters on Friday, said he was aware of the immense responsibilities bestowed on him at this critical moment in history.
The ex-Portuguese prime minister promised to help the world toward charting a course out of the COVID-19 pandemic
He said: “We are truly at a crossroads, with consequential choices before us; paradigms are shifting, old orthodoxies are being flipped.
READ ALSO: Security Council nominates UN chief, Guterres for second term
“We are writing our own history with the choices we make right now.
“It can go either way: breakdown and perpetual crisis or breakthrough and prospect of a greener, safer and better future for all. There are reasons to be hopeful.”
Guterres detailed how COVID-19 had taken lives and livelihoods, while exposing inequalities.
“At the same time, countries are confronting challenges such as climate change and biodiversity loss,’’ he added.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....