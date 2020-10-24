UN confirms killing of eight students in Cameroon

The United Nations on Saturday confirmed the killing of at least eight children in a school in Kumba, southwestern Cameroon.
Local official had earlier said four students were killed in the attack.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Central African nation said in a statement the children were shot or hacked to death with machetes.
It added that 12 others were wounded and taken to local hospitals.
