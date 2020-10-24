UN confirms killing of eight students in Cameroon

The United Nations on Saturday confirmed the killing of at least eight children in a school in Kumba, southwestern Cameroon.

Local official had earlier said four students were killed in the attack.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram kills three men, abducts five children in Cameroon

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Central African nation said in a statement the children were shot or hacked to death with machetes.

It added that 12 others were wounded and taken to local hospitals.

Join the conversation

Opinions