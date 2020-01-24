UNICAL student commits suicide over alleged ‘frustration’ by project supervisor

A student of the University of Calabar, Maxwell Lucky Enudi, on Thursday committed suicide after taking a liquid substance suspected to be a sniper.

The tragic incident occurred at Ekpo Abasi in Calabar South local government area when the graduate of Zoology took the poisonous substance in his apartment.

An eyewitness, Violet Boniface, said the reason behind the man’s decision to take his life was academic-induced depression.

According to her, Enudi was tired of being frustrated by his supervisor.

The deceased wrote his final paper in December last year and was expected to defend his project next month.

She said: “Just as with other cases of suicide recorded among Nigerian students over the previous months, Enudi was said to have carried out the act by consuming ‘Sniper’.

“It was rumoured in school that his action had something to do with academic issues and I was reliably told that he was obviously tired of being frustrated by his supervisor and had to end his life.

“He was found lying dead on the floor with a bottle of sniper by his side in his house at Ekpo Abasi at the late hours of today (Thursday).

“It is so painful, after all the Aluta struggle. It is unfortunate as he chose to be one of the numerous young persons who have opted for suicide as a way of ending depression over the months.”

