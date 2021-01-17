UNILAG debunks reports it is charging N50,000 for online classes

The management of the University of Lagos on Saturday debunked online reports that it is charging N50,000 for online classes as it resumes academic activities on January 25, 2021.
It would be recalled that the University had announced that it would be resuming on the 25th of January for academic activities, with the Head of the Media Unit of the university, Mrs Olufadeke Akinleye, adding that the institution would commence online classes on the announced date due to the second wave of COVID-19.
However, reports emerged online that the students are expected to pay N50,000 for classes.
In a statement titled, ‘Disclaimer: UNILAG resumption is absolutely free’, the school said: “The Management of University of Lagos wishes to inform all students, parents and the general public, that a notice on the internet purporting that returning students of the University of Lagos are to pay a sum of ₦50,000 for online lectures and examinations, is FALSE and should be disregarded.
“All students are to commence online lectures on Monday, January 25, 2021 at absolutely NO COST.
“In the future, it is advised that our esteemed stakeholders and interested individuals kindly check the official University of Lagos website and official social media platforms for verified information about the University.”
