Unorganised, retrogressive APC desperate to retain power in 2023 – Melaye

The spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential campaign management committee, Dino Melaye, said on Friday the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not prepared for elections or leadership.

Melaye stated this in a statement titled: “APC Is Neither Ready For Election Nor Organized For Governance.”

The former lawmaker added that the ruling party was desperate to retain power through negative tactics in 2023.

He said: “As the campaign season has set in, Nigerians must be discerning; to critically examine the conduct and character of the people and parties that seek to lead our great country as from May 29, 2023.

“However, It is becoming increasingly apparent that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is neither ready for election nor structured to govern, though its members are desperate to retain power.

“Sadly, the undiscerning is oblivious of the usual media hypnotism that the APC engages to confuse and mesmerise the unwary.”

Melaye, who described the APC as an unorganized party, accused its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and President Muhammadu Buhari of foisting their agenda on the party’s stakeholders.

“Even now that it has managed to have a contrivance called party executive it remains formless, unstructured, uncoordinated and unorganised.

“It’s not surprising, since as you may recall the coronation of the chairman of the party was a mere formalisation of the appointment approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the lifewire, navigator and camp commandant of the APC.

“As an indication of the unpreparedness of the APC to lead Nigeria, the party in its nearly 10 years of existence has no Board of Trustees. The Board of Trustees is usually referred to as the soul or the conscience of the party.

“Without a soul the party has remained rudderless, floundering, reactive and retrogressive. Before Ahmed Tinubu emerged as the flag bearer of the party against the run of play, he had in his usual entitled fashion been addressed as the leader of the party.

“However, neither he nor any other was good enough to lead the BoT, so the structure has remained sterilised.

“Another evidence of maturational lag manifested during the presidential primaries. The National Chairman of the party, acting for himself or a proxy, expressed a preference for a candidate, while the majority of APC governors had their own choice.

“Though President Buhari, sometimes humoured to be the leader of the party, did not make any pronouncement, it is unlikely that the chairman acted alone without the approval of the man behind the mask.

“Till today it has been a ding-dong between the National Chairman of APC and the flag bearer of the party. Where is the time to think or act on the good of Nigeria in all these?”

