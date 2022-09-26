Politics
UNPREPARED? APC postpones inauguration of Presidential Campaign Council to Wednesday
The inauguration of the 422-member Presidential Campaign Council of the
All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier scheduled for Monday has been postponed to Wednesday.
Confirming the shift in date in a statement on Monday, spokesman for the Council, Bayo Onanuga, said the postponement was to give the party room for further consultations with stakeholders.
“The APC Presidential Campaign Council wishes to inform all members nominated to serve in the various directorates to report at the campaign headquarters on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 8:00 a.m,” the statement made available to Ripples Nigeria noted.
“Nominated members are expected to participate in the special prayer sessions marking the commencement of the 2023 presidential election campaigns,” the statement said.
Read also: 2023: Osinbajo out, Aregbesola in as APC unveils campaign council
He added that there would be a peace walk immediately after the prayers, while all nominees would be issued their letters of appointment on the same day.
“We know this is a call to serve our great party that will demand total commitment and sacrifice from all of us. It is the council’s strong belief that all members will work hard to deliver a resounding victory for our great party in the 2023 presidential election.
“We also want to use this medium to express our profound gratitude to all support groups registered with the campaign council. We are aware you have been working assiduously to promote our candidates and the party across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),” Onanuga added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...