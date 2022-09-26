UNPREPARED? APC postpones inauguration of Presidential Campaign Council to Wednesday

The inauguration of the 422-member Presidential Campaign Council of the

All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier scheduled for Monday has been postponed to Wednesday.

Confirming the shift in date in a statement on Monday, spokesman for the Council, Bayo Onanuga, said the postponement was to give the party room for further consultations with stakeholders.

“The APC Presidential Campaign Council wishes to inform all members nominated to serve in the various directorates to report at the campaign headquarters on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 8:00 a.m,” the statement made available to Ripples Nigeria noted.

“Nominated members are expected to participate in the special prayer sessions marking the commencement of the 2023 presidential election campaigns,” the statement said.

He added that there would be a peace walk immediately after the prayers, while all nominees would be issued their letters of appointment on the same day.

“We know this is a call to serve our great party that will demand total commitment and sacrifice from all of us. It is the council’s strong belief that all members will work hard to deliver a resounding victory for our great party in the 2023 presidential election.

“We also want to use this medium to express our profound gratitude to all support groups registered with the campaign council. We are aware you have been working assiduously to promote our candidates and the party across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),” Onanuga added.

