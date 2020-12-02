Up to 1,000 spectators to watch Joshua vs Pulev fight in Wembley

The fight between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev will not happen behind closed doors as earlier expected, as up to 1,000 fans will be allowed in the venue.

Joshua will be defending his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO belts against mandatory challenger Pulev at the Wembley stadium on December 12.

Having up to a thousand spectators at the venue was confirmed Wednesday as local authorities in London have approved a crowd and safety measures, with guidelines to be put in place.

The fight, which was due in June but was was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, is now just 10 days away.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to see fans returning to our live boxing events,” said promoter Eddie Hearn.

“Whilst the team have done an incredible job over the last 10 months we live and breathe through the energy and atmosphere that a live crowd generates.

“It’s so fitting that they can return for an AJ fight, when through the last few years he has broken all kinds of attendance records in the UK and beyond. This is such a positive move for boxing and all sport. Welcome back!”

Joshua has won 23 of his 24 professional fights, while Pulev has a record of 28 victories and one loss.

