US Secretary of State to visit India, Kuwait July 28
The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, will travel to India and Kuwait on July 28, to discuss a range of issues with senior government officials in the two countries.
The office of the State Department disclosed this in a statement on Friday.
Blinken, according to the statement, will meet Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi; and Kuwaiti senior government officials during the trip.
The statement read: “In New Delhi on July 28, Secretary Blinken will meet with External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss a wide range of issues.
“The discussion will include continued cooperation on COVID-19 response efforts, Indo-Pacific engagement, shared regional security interests, shared democratic values and addressing the climate crisis.
“Secretary Blinken will travel on July 28 to Kuwait City where he will meet with senior Kuwaiti officials to continue discussions of key bilateral issues that underscore the importance of our 60 years of diplomatic ties.’’
