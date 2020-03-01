Vinícius Jr breaks El Clasico record as Real Madrid reclaim top spot

A late goal by Vinícius Junior helped Real Madrid secure a 2-0 El Clasico victory over their greatest rivals Barcelona at the Bernabeu on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Brazilian, who was making his El Clasico debut, scored in the 71st minute of the game to become the youngest Clasico scorer in the 21st century.

Barca’s Lionel Messi held the record since 2007 before Sunday’s clash.

With win, Real Madrid have climbed to top of Spanish La Liga, standing one point above Barca.

After 70 minutes of goalless play, Vinicius put the hosts ahead when he drove in to score fron an Isco pass from the left.

Substitute Mariano then struck in to double the lead in added time as Real moved a point clear of Barca, with 12 games remaining.

Mariano had not played a single minute in La Liga for Zinedine Zidane’s side this season until being brought off the bench in injury time to seal a memorable win.

It was his first appearance, and the goal came from his first touch snd first shot.

Meanwhile, former Real forward and current Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo was ay the Bernabeu where he watched the game live.

