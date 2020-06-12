We have evidence ex-PM Thabane paid assasins to kill his wife –Lesotho police

The police in Lesotho have revealed that they have evidence that former Prime Minister, Thomas Thabane and his current wife Maesaiah Thabane paid assassins to kill his estranged wife in 2017.

Reports say the police in Lesotho filed a damning court affidavit on Thursday before the Maseru High Court which they will be using to oppose Mrs Thabane’s bail application.

Findings by the police reveal that the former prime minister and his wife agreed to pay the alleged killers a total of $180,000 (£142,000) – which was to be paid in instalments.

A down-payment of $24,000 had already been paid, according to the affidavit. One of the hit-men will be testifying as key witness for the state.

According to the police, Mr and Mrs Thabane wanted his former wife, Lipolelo, dead, so that his current wife could assume the role of first lady.

Mrs Thabane, who has been charged with murder, has been in custody since last week. Her lawyers will argue that she should be granted bail to care for her unwell husband.

Lipolelo Thabane was shot dead on the eve of Mr Thabane’s swearing in as prime minister.

