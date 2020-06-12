STRIKE: Oyo doctors issue 14-day ultimatum

The Oyo State government led by Governor Seyi Makinde has been issued a 14-day ultimatum by the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed and issued by President of ARD, Dr Abraham Akintola, and the General Secretary, Dr Abubakar Usman, on Thursday in Ibadan.

The association said that the decision to issue a 14-day ultimatum to both the management and the Oyo State government was reached at its general meeting held on June 9.

The ARD also stated further that if its demands were not met at the expiration of 14 days, it would have no alternative but to begin a strike.

The statement read in part: “At the last Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) of the association held on June 9, 2020, it was decided that enough is enough.

“We decided to give the hospital management and Oyo State a 14-day ultimatum starting from June 11 to correct all anomalies bedeviling LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

“The congress also resolved to down tools at the expiration of the ultimatum until such demands are met.

“The change of government in Oyo State was welcoming news to these health workers with the hope that this dispensation would sprinkle joy to the people of this institution.

“Our aim was to meet His Excellency, Seyi Makinde and to present our daunting challenges. We never got that opportunity.

“We engaged prominent members of this administration, including the deputy governor, secretary to the state government, Head of Service while many letters were delivered to the Oyo State House of Assembly leadership but all to no avail,” the statement added.

