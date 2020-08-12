‘We have failed Nigerians as leaders. Let’s ask for God’s forgiveness,’ Ortom tells youths

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday, said Nigerian leaders had failed the citizens.

He also described the Federal Government’s anti-graft war as selective.

The governor, who stated this while addressing participants at the International Youth celebration in Makurdi, said the crop of Nigerian leaders had failed to institutionalise principles of fairness and equality in governance.

He, however, cautioned the youths against the use of derogatory remarks against leaders on social media.

Ortom said: “Let me say here that the leaders in this country have failed, me inclusive. It is a big shame to us leaders, we must ask for forgiveness from God.

“I implore you that you (youth) shouldn’t take after us. Greed is a big challenge. The path we are towing is the wrong one for us. There is a challenge.

“The rule of law is selective, there are sacred cows that cannot be touched, even if they do bad things, they cannot be touched. People steal billions and they are allowed to go scot-free while those who steal chickens are jailed.”

