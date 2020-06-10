We have improved Nigeria’s immigration system —Interior Ministry

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said on Wednesday his ministry had taken several steps to improve the immigration system in the country.

Aregbesola, who disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the fourth virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) had commenced implementation of the Border Management Strategy (BMS).

He said: “We completed the installation of Migration Information Data Analysis System (MIDAS) at all international airports in Nigeria. The construction of a world-class technology building to manage all Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) ICT enhanced systems in Nigeria is nearing completion.

“14 well-equipped Forward Operation Bases (FOB) has been deployed at some entry points of the country.

“We have deployed the Visa-On-Arrival with biometric features at all entry points (air borders). MIDAS has now been deployed at all entry points (air borders).

“We have deployed Visa-On-Arrival at all air borders to aid easy business and tourist travels. We initiated the online application for Nigerian passports.

“As of today, 145,695 lost and stolen Nigerian passports have been uploaded after successfully connecting the passport database with that of National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol police database domiciled with the Nigeria Police.

“In the area of public engagement, the Nigeria Immigration Service twitter handle has been recognized as one of the most robust and responsive handles.”

