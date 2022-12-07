News
We have no preferred candidate in Nigeria’s election – UK
The British High Commissioner in Nigeria, Catriona Liang, said on Wednesday her country has no preferred candidate in the 2023 presidential election.
Liang stated this at a closed- door meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja.
The United Kingdom, according to the envoy, will work with any candidate who wins the election.
She also expressed happiness with President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to credible elections in the country.
Laing said: “The UK doesn’t have a preferred candidate. We are committed to free and fair elections, but we will work with whoever the presidential candidate emerges from the election.
READ ALSO: UK, others to monitor Nigeria’s elections in 2023 – Envoy
“The UK and Nigeria have a very strong partnership, and we want Nigeria to succeed. And democracy is part of it.”
The high commissioner also met with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the elections last month.
The British government had repeatedly warned against any act that would undermine the 2023 elections.
In a statement issued last month by the high commission, the government threatened to impose a visa ban on promoters of violence during the exercise.
