We have no preferred candidate in Nigeria’s election – UK

The British High Commissioner in Nigeria, Catriona Liang, said on Wednesday her country has no preferred candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

Liang stated this at a closed- door meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja.

The United Kingdom, according to the envoy, will work with any candidate who wins the election.

She also expressed happiness with President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to credible elections in the country.

Laing said: “The UK doesn’t have a preferred candidate. We are committed to free and fair elections, but we will work with whoever the presidential candidate emerges from the election.

READ ALSO: UK, others to monitor Nigeria’s elections in 2023 – Envoy

“The UK and Nigeria have a very strong partnership, and we want Nigeria to succeed. And democracy is part of it.”

The high commissioner also met with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the elections last month.

The British government had repeatedly warned against any act that would undermine the 2023 elections.

In a statement issued last month by the high commission, the government threatened to impose a visa ban on promoters of violence during the exercise.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now