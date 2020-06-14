We have so far sealed 56 ‘illegal’ structures in Ikoyi, Banana Island —Lagos Govt

The Lagos State government on Sunday asked owners of 56 properties sealed in Ikoyi and Banana Island axis to produce their building plan permits and evidence of stage certification.

The state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, disclosed this in a statement issued by the ministry’s spokesman, Mr. Mukaila Sanusi.

Salako had during an ongoing Special Enforcement Operations said the government was alarmed at the number of unapproved structures springing up in Ikoyi and Banana Island area of the state.

He said: “The exercise continues to send strong signals of government’s determination to guard the State Operative Development Plans.

“Also, it is meant to curb illegal physical developments as the buildings/building construction sites sealed since the beginning of the Special Enforcement Operation midweek have reached 56 in number.

“On Saturday alone, 22 were sealed for building permit and conformity issues. Of this total, 16 were sealed on Banana Island whilst six were sealed at Adeyemi Lawson, Mcpherson and surrounding streets in Ikoyi.”

The commissioner urged the affected property owners to report to his office at the state Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja to perfect their documents.

He also advised property owners and developers to always obtain valid documents from the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) before they start construction.

Salako added: “The rate at which developers in these elite areas flout our planning laws by going ahead to erect buildings without the necessary permits is disturbing.

“This untoward act that is inimical to the sustainable development of our environment must be curtailed in the interest of all.”

