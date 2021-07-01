Wife of Yoruba activist, Igboho, reportedly abducted in morning raid on Ibadan residence

The wife of Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho has been reportedly abducted by gunmen in military uniform during a raid on his Ibadan residence on Thursday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the leader of the Umbrella Body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Prof Banji Akintoye, in his response to the invasion in the early hours of Thursday.

According to Akintoye, the attack was carried out by suspected elements of the Nigerian Army who were accompanied by international terrorists hired by the Nigerian state.

He further said that the gunmen killed seven occupants in the building and whisked away Igboho’s wife and several others.

The statement read, “This is an emergency response to an emergency matter by Ilana Omo Oodua. Around 1am today Thursday 1st July 2021, the Ibadan, Oyo State Residence of one of the leading men in our struggle for Self-Determination in Yoruba Land, Chief Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Sunday Igboho was unfortunately attacked by gunmen.

“I want to say to the whole world that the attack was carried out by the elements of the Nigerian Army who were accompanied by International Terrorists hired by the Nigerian State.

“The assailants spoke French Language fluently. Seven people were killed by the attackers, with their corpses taken away. Scores of people, including the Wife of Chief Ighoho, were also taken away by the Gunmen.

“Let me state without any fear or intimidation that the Muhammadu Buhari led Administration was responsible for the war that has just been declared against the peace-loving people of Yoruba Land.

“We have been peaceful since the inception of this struggle. We have adhered with both the Nigerian and International Laws guiding the agitation for Self-Determination.

“All our agitations have been peaceful, orderly and lawfully executed. We have commended the officers of the Nigerian Police many times for being professional in their modus of operations in relating to our protests and rallies for Self-Determination in Yoruba Cities.

“Therefore, I say on behalf of the Yoruba people that this attack on Chief Ighoho’s House was unnecessary, unfortunate, wicked, callous, cruel, irresponsible, illegal, and atrocious.

“We are holding the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration responsible for this barbaric attack. This is a declaration of war against peace-loving people.

“We want to confirm again that the Pro-Yoruba Nation rally scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 3rd, in Lagos will proceed as scheduled.”

