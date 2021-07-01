Politics
Wife of Yoruba activist, Igboho, reportedly abducted in morning raid on Ibadan residence
The wife of Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho has been reportedly abducted by gunmen in military uniform during a raid on his Ibadan residence on Thursday.
This was contained in a statement issued by the leader of the Umbrella Body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Prof Banji Akintoye, in his response to the invasion in the early hours of Thursday.
According to Akintoye, the attack was carried out by suspected elements of the Nigerian Army who were accompanied by international terrorists hired by the Nigerian state.
He further said that the gunmen killed seven occupants in the building and whisked away Igboho’s wife and several others.
The statement read, “This is an emergency response to an emergency matter by Ilana Omo Oodua. Around 1am today Thursday 1st July 2021, the Ibadan, Oyo State Residence of one of the leading men in our struggle for Self-Determination in Yoruba Land, Chief Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Sunday Igboho was unfortunately attacked by gunmen.
“I want to say to the whole world that the attack was carried out by the elements of the Nigerian Army who were accompanied by International Terrorists hired by the Nigerian State.
Read also: Again, Sunday Igboho’s house comes under attack
“The assailants spoke French Language fluently. Seven people were killed by the attackers, with their corpses taken away. Scores of people, including the Wife of Chief Ighoho, were also taken away by the Gunmen.
“Let me state without any fear or intimidation that the Muhammadu Buhari led Administration was responsible for the war that has just been declared against the peace-loving people of Yoruba Land.
“We have been peaceful since the inception of this struggle. We have adhered with both the Nigerian and International Laws guiding the agitation for Self-Determination.
“All our agitations have been peaceful, orderly and lawfully executed. We have commended the officers of the Nigerian Police many times for being professional in their modus of operations in relating to our protests and rallies for Self-Determination in Yoruba Cities.
“Therefore, I say on behalf of the Yoruba people that this attack on Chief Ighoho’s House was unnecessary, unfortunate, wicked, callous, cruel, irresponsible, illegal, and atrocious.
“We are holding the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration responsible for this barbaric attack. This is a declaration of war against peace-loving people.
“We want to confirm again that the Pro-Yoruba Nation rally scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 3rd, in Lagos will proceed as scheduled.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....