Again, Sunday Igboho’s house comes under attack

Ahead of his planned Yoruba Rally in Lagos, the residence of activist, Sunday Igboho, was attacked by identified assailants.

Igboho’s house situated at the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State, was attacked around 1am on Thursday, according to his spokesman Olayomi Koiki.

Koiki made these claims on Thursday via a statement issued on a Facebook Live chat.

He said, “I can confirm that those who came are definitely Nigerian soldiers. There are more than 100 soldiers that came”, he said.

He added, “The situation is very active as more security operatives in about seven Nigerian Army patrol vans have arrived.”

Read also: No going back on Lagos rally for Yoruba nation —Sunday Igboho

However, the spokesman said, “He (Sunday Igboho) is currently safe.”

This is the second time Igboho’s residence is coming under attack. It was also attacked recently in the wake of crisis in the state after the Fulanis community in Igangan area of the state was sacked by Igboho’s supporters.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Lagos police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said he is not aware of the planned rally for Yoruba nation in the state being organised by Igboho.

“I am not aware of Sunday Igboho’s planned Lagos rally. When the Command is aware, the Command will react to that. For now, we are not aware of that,” he said.

