Politics
Again, Sunday Igboho’s house comes under attack
Ahead of his planned Yoruba Rally in Lagos, the residence of activist, Sunday Igboho, was attacked by identified assailants.
Igboho’s house situated at the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State, was attacked around 1am on Thursday, according to his spokesman Olayomi Koiki.
Koiki made these claims on Thursday via a statement issued on a Facebook Live chat.
He said, “I can confirm that those who came are definitely Nigerian soldiers. There are more than 100 soldiers that came”, he said.
He added, “The situation is very active as more security operatives in about seven Nigerian Army patrol vans have arrived.”
Read also: No going back on Lagos rally for Yoruba nation —Sunday Igboho
However, the spokesman said, “He (Sunday Igboho) is currently safe.”
This is the second time Igboho’s residence is coming under attack. It was also attacked recently in the wake of crisis in the state after the Fulanis community in Igangan area of the state was sacked by Igboho’s supporters.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Lagos police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said he is not aware of the planned rally for Yoruba nation in the state being organised by Igboho.
“I am not aware of Sunday Igboho’s planned Lagos rally. When the Command is aware, the Command will react to that. For now, we are not aware of that,” he said.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....