Wike challenges Sen Uchendu to showcase achievements after over 13 years as lawmaker

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has challenged a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Senator Andrew Uchendu, to showcase his achievements in his community.

Uchendu was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) until 2014 when he defected to the APC.

He represented the Ikwerre–Emohua constituency in the Federal House of Representatives between 2003 and 2015.

He also served as a senator for Rivers East senatorial district in the 8th National Assembly under the APC, after the Appeal Court affirmed him as the winner of the district election and sacked George Thompson Sekibo of the PDP.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Rumuche/Rumuakunde/Ohna Awuse Link Road in Emohua Local Government Area of the state on Monday, Wike asked Uchendu to let his people know what he achieved for them for the many years he served as a federal lawmaker.

Wike, who called APC members in the state to drop their alleged politics of bitterness in the interest of the state and its people added:

“I came here (as governor), I told you that I will do this road, I give God the glory that I have done it using one of the best construction firms in Nigeria.”

