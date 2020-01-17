WRESTLING: Adekuoroye wins gold in Rome as Oborududu picks bronze

Nigerian wrestling sensation, Odunayo Adekuoroye won gold in the final of the 57kg class at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series tournament in Rome.

Her compatriot, Blessing Oborududu (in the 68kg class) settled for bronze at the event.

Two-time Commonwealth champion Adekuoroye, who convincingly took out her opponents in the earlier rounds, saw off Indian Anshu Anshu 10-0 via technical superiority in the final to land gold.

For Oboruduru, despite losing to world champion Tamyra Mensah (USA) in her match, she fought for bronze via repechage, as her American conqueror reached the final.

In the repechage, the Commonwealth champion beat Koumba Larroque of France 6-2, before walking over Alina Makhynia of Ukraine to eventually settle for a bronze medal.

Another Nigerian, Aminat Adeniyi, in the 62kg, defeated Italians Sara Da Col 8-4 in the qualification round and Elena Esposito 10-0 via superiority in the round of 16, before going down 8-2 to American Kayla Miracle in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, world champion in beach wrestling, Blessing Onyebuchi (76kg) could not compete as a result of ill-health.

Adekuoroye, ranked number 3 in the world, and Oborududu, ranked 7th prior to the tournament in Rome, are expected to move up in the rankings as a result of their impressive showing.

Multiple African champion Mercy Genesis (50kg) will be in action on Friday.

