WTO accepts Okonjo-Iweala’s nomination for DG as Nigeria’s candidate

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Tuesday acknowledged Nigeria’s nomination of a former Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for the position of Director-General.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last week approved the nomination of Okonjo-Iweala for the position.

The WTO Director-General, Mr. Roberto Azevedo, will step down from the position on August 31.

The Brazilian diplomat has been at the WTO helm of affairs since 2013.

The agency, which acknowledged the ex-minister’s nomination in a statement, said:

“Nigeria, on 9 June 2020, nominated Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the post of WTO Director-General to succeed the current Director-General, Mr. Roberto Azevêdo, who has announced he will step down on 31 August 2020.

“According to the timetable announced by the Chair of the General Council, David Walker, the nomination period will close on 8 July 2020.

“Shortly after the nomination period has closed, candidates will be invited to meet with members at a special General Council meeting, present their views and take questions from the membership.”

