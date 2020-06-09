IGP briefing on Police Fund, fight against rape, others on the agenda as NGF meets Wednesday

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Tuesday invited the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to brief the governors on the state of the Police Fund.

The Head of Media and Public Affairs of NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, who disclosed this in a statement, also said the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Talen, would interface with the governors on critical gender issues including rape and sexual violence in the country.

The governors will meet on Wednesday and receive memoranda from various groups including a statement from the Nigeria Governors Spouses’ Forum headed by the wife of the Ekiti State Governor, Bisi Fayemi.

According to Bello-Barkindo, the governors would also look at the World Bank Cares program, the public hearing on the NCDC Bill 2020, the refunds to states on Federation Accounts Allocation Commission (FAAC) deductions, the restructuring of states’ loans by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and the reimbursements for construction of federal roads to Rivers, Bayelsa, Ondo, Osun, and Cross Rivers States.

The statement read:

“Governors of the 36 states will be holding their 10th teleconference meeting since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown that resulted therefrom. This time around the governors will receive memoranda from various groups including a statement from the Nigeria Governors Spouses Forum headed by the wife of the Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi.

“The Nigeria Governors’ Spouses Forum is briefing the Nigeria Governors’ Forum on violence against women and children and of course rape, which have become a matter of national emergency as the number of incidences continue to take front burner in the country.

“The teleconference is to review the COVID-19 situation in the various states of the country and advance or evolve more pragmatic ways of dealing with the pandemic going forward.

“The virtual meeting takes place online tomorrow, Wednesday, 10th June 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

“An invitation from the Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Mr. Asishana Bayo Okauru, to the governors listed the issues to be discussed at the meeting.”

