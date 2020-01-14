‘You’re going to sleep in two rounds’ — Fury, Wilder talk tough ahead rematch

British boxer, Tyson Fury is blowing hot ahead of his rematch with American fighter, Deontay Wilder, as he has vowed to win with a knockout in not more than two rounds.

The long-awaited rematch of the fight between both boxers, which has been set to hold in Las Vegas, is fast approaching and will go down on February 22.

31-year-old Fury survived two knockdowns by Wilder in Los Angeles in December 2108 to earn a controversial draw.

But speaking at a news conference in Los Angeles, Fury told the WBC champion, whose belt would be on the line, to watch out for his right hand.

“I’ll meet you, Deontay, in the middle of the ring … I won’t be running, you won’t have to look anywhere for me,” said Fury, who proved an elusive target in their first fight.

“Just watch out for the right hand because you’re going to sleep in two rounds. Two. 100%,” he insisted.

In response, Wilder said, “This is unfinished business that I will finish. I’m going to knock him out.

“I’m the lion, I’m the king of the jungle, and come February 22nd, I’m gonna rip his head off his body.”

Both fighters are undefeated. And whoever wins in the rematch could go on to face Anthony Joshua, who currently has the three other heavyweight titles, for a unification match.

