Zamfara Assembly suspends two lawmakers

The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Tuesday suspended two lawmakers over an alleged link with bandits.

The lawmakers are – Yusuf Muhammad and Ibrahim Tukur.

The suspension of the lawmakers followed the adoption of a motion moved by a lawmaker representing Maru North Constituency in the Assembly, Yusuf Kanoma.

Kanoma had in the motion accused the duo of collaborating with bandits terrorizing the state and asked the House to suspend them.

He said: “One of them is suspected to have supplied information to bandits leading to the death of one of our lawmakers, Muhammad Ahmad, representing Shinkafi Constituency, who was killed on his way to Kano a few months ago.

“The other was seen rejoicing after the kidnap of our speaker’s father, who died in bandits’ captivity.”

The House Majority Leader, Faruku Dosara, said the allegations must be treated seriously and called for a thorough investigation.

He asked the Assembly to mandate one of its committees to investigate the matter.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Nasiru Magarya, directed the House committee on ethics and privileges to investigate the allegation and report back in three months.

