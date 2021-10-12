Politics
Zamfara Assembly suspends two lawmakers
The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Tuesday suspended two lawmakers over an alleged link with bandits.
The lawmakers are – Yusuf Muhammad and Ibrahim Tukur.
The suspension of the lawmakers followed the adoption of a motion moved by a lawmaker representing Maru North Constituency in the Assembly, Yusuf Kanoma.
Kanoma had in the motion accused the duo of collaborating with bandits terrorizing the state and asked the House to suspend them.
He said: “One of them is suspected to have supplied information to bandits leading to the death of one of our lawmakers, Muhammad Ahmad, representing Shinkafi Constituency, who was killed on his way to Kano a few months ago.
READ ALSO: Tribunal dismisses APC petition on Zamfara Assembly election
“The other was seen rejoicing after the kidnap of our speaker’s father, who died in bandits’ captivity.”
The House Majority Leader, Faruku Dosara, said the allegations must be treated seriously and called for a thorough investigation.
He asked the Assembly to mandate one of its committees to investigate the matter.
The Speaker of the Assembly, Nasiru Magarya, directed the House committee on ethics and privileges to investigate the allegation and report back in three months.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...