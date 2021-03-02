ZLP collapses structure into APC in Oyo | Ripples Nigeria

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Oyo State has collapsed its structures into the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The ZLP Chairman in Oyo State, Kola Olaniyan, who briefed journalists at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting at the party’s secretariat in Ibadan on Tuesday, said the forum was to inform members of the decision to move into the APC.

Olaniyan said the failure of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration in the state to fulfill its campaign promises forced the party to pitch tent with the APC.

According to him, the decision to collapse the ZLP structure into APC in the state was endorsed by ex-governor Rashidi Ladoja.

He said: “It is just to inform them that we are now moving to APC as a group.

“Our leaders have held meetings with the APC and we are still on the meeting. We know it is going to pay us better than where the promise and fail.

“Without Ladoja, we cannot move to APC. It is with his knowledge that we took that decision.”

