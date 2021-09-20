Metro
Gunmen attack police post, kill three policemen, injure two in Anambra (Video)
There was tension in Anambra State on Sunday after unknown gunmen attacked a police post, killed three policemen and injured two other persons.
Ripples Nigeria learnt that the incident happened around 9 am at the Ukaegbu /Ezeiweka road in Onitsha.
It was also gathered that the operational vehicle of the cops was also set ablaze.
According to a resident of the area, the gunmen may have been angered by the alleged extortion by the operatives at the security post.
Read also: Gunmen attack another police station in Anambra
He said: “The residents usually feel secure because the area is very dangerous. But the way they extort motorists is what the people don’t like.
“The problem the policemen have is that they don’t listen or monitor the situation. Nigerians are angry because of the situation of things in the country and to continue to extort them every day brings more frustration.”
Meanwhile, when contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident but said he had no details of the incident yet.
“The information is still sketchy. I will get back to you,” he said.
Watch video here.
Join the conversation
