﻿Nigerian politicians fear western sanctions more than local laws —Sen Sani

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Shehu Sani has said Nigerian politicians fear western sanctions more than they fear local laws.

According to him, Nigerian politicians believe that as long as you belong to the circle of power, you can do anything and get away with it.

Sani made this remark during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics following the visit of the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

He further explained that the country has had cases of people engaging in all sorts of violence during elections, and as long as they are on the side of power, they go scot-free.

Blinken had during his two-day official visit to Nigeria said the report by the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for the Victims of #EndSARS protest was critical and the United States was awaiting the actions which would be taken afterward.

The PDP chieftain disclosed that the #EndSARS incident was unique because the protesters came out peacefully, raising the national flag.

Sani noted that Blinken’s message to the country was very clear as the United States had a responsibility to intervene once a government uses security agencies to oppress its citizens.

He continued: “There were a lot of controversies whether actually there was a massacre or not. But the report that came out from that panel clearly stated that massacre took place.”

Meanwhile, the EndSARS report submitted by the Lagos Judiciary Panel revealed that the Nigerian Army shot and killed unarmed protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020.

Following the submission of the report, the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu set up a four-member committee led by Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) to raise a White Paper on the report.

