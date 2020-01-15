International Latest

1 dead, 8 injured in petrochemical blast in northern Spain

January 15, 2020
1 dead, 8 injured in petrochemical blast in northern Spain
By Ripples Nigeria

At least eight people have been injured and one feared dead in northern Spain from an enormous chemical plant explosion on Tuesday.

The region’s fire service stated on social media that the blast occurred in the port city of Tarragona where the Industrial Quimicas del Oxido de Etileno Petrochemical plant was sited.

Pedro Sanchez, Spanish Prime Minister has expressed his condolence to the affected persons stating that he was in touch with Catalan authorities concerning the situation.

He added that necessary support would be provided by the government to ease the damage the explosion had caused.

Read also: Leave Middle East ‘or face grave danger’, Iranian president warns foreign powers

Meanwhile, medical service personnels soon attended to the casualties while the civil defence agency advised nearby residents to take precaution by staying indoor with their doors and windows shut.

They futher stated that there was however no evidence of toxic cloud in the air.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!