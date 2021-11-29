15 die in Jigawa auto crash

At least 15 persons died in a ghastly auto accident along the Achilafiya-Karnaya road in Yan Kwadhi local government area of Jigawa on Sunday.

The spokesman of the state police command, Lawan Shiisu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, said the accident which involved two cars occurred at about 5:00 p.m. in the area.

He said: “The cars coming from opposite sides of the road collided when one of the vehicles tried to avoid a pothole.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill couple in Jigawa

“The vehicles involved were a Golf car with registration No. XA 361 BCH and a Golf wagon with registration No. FST 276 CX.

“The two cars burst into flames, one of the drivers and a passenger were burnt beyond recognition.”

Shiisu said the other driver simply identified as Ashiru Sani and 12 other passengers were confirmed dead by a medical doctor at a health facility in the area.

