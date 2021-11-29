Metro
15 die in Jigawa auto crash
At least 15 persons died in a ghastly auto accident along the Achilafiya-Karnaya road in Yan Kwadhi local government area of Jigawa on Sunday.
The spokesman of the state police command, Lawan Shiisu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, said the accident which involved two cars occurred at about 5:00 p.m. in the area.
He said: “The cars coming from opposite sides of the road collided when one of the vehicles tried to avoid a pothole.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill couple in Jigawa
“The vehicles involved were a Golf car with registration No. XA 361 BCH and a Golf wagon with registration No. FST 276 CX.
“The two cars burst into flames, one of the drivers and a passenger were burnt beyond recognition.”
Shiisu said the other driver simply identified as Ashiru Sani and 12 other passengers were confirmed dead by a medical doctor at a health facility in the area.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....
SPECIAL REPORT… TELECOMS BLACKOUT: Nigeria’s latest tactic against banditry grounds businesses, forcing residents beyond borders
The fight against notorious bandits raining terror and kidnapping students in Northwest Nigeria took a new dimension in September as...
INVESTIGATION: How MDAs violate procurement rules in contract awards
An investigation has uncovered how Nigerian government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have continuously violated procurement rules in awarding contracts,...