20 die in Bauchi fatal accident

At least 20 persons were killed on Sunday in a fatal accident in Bauchi State.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed the crash to journalists on Sunday evening, said two vehicles were involved in the accident.

He added that the victims were burnt beyond recognition while only two women survived with serious injuries.

The spokesman said: “Yes, the accident is true and it happened at Tirwun area of the state.

“The accident involved 22 passengers who were in two different vehicles, a Hummer Bus 18-seater of Borno Express Mass Transit and a Golf car. The Hummer had 18 passengers while the golf had four.

“The Borno Express bus was heading to Maiduguri from Jos while the golf car was coming from Misau and was heading to Bauchi.

“Immediately we were called, our men from the MotorPol Department rushed to the accident scene for rescue operation and conveyed all the victims to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.

“Among the 22 passengers, 20 of them were burnt beyond recognition while two females survived the accident.

“The corpses were all deposited at the mortuary while the two injured were at the same hospital receiving medical treatment.”

